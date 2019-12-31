|
WELLSVILLE - Melinda J. Peters Booth Satterlee, 63, passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. from complications associated with a long battle with cancer.
Melinda was born in Latrobe, Pa. on Jan. 28, 1956 to Dorothy Booth Peters. Her father, Leroy Peters predeceased Melinda before she was born. Melinda was orphaned five years later when her mother died. She was adopted by her uncle Robert Booth and his wife Marion.
She graduated from Wellsville High School in 1974. She attended Alfred State College and enjoyed playing and traveling with the jazz band.
In 1978 Melinda married Phillip Satterlee. They were together for 15 years before the marriage ended. She and Phil remained good friends until her passing. They raised two sons who survive, Adam C. (Tosha Sheridan) and Jason M. (Elizabeth Randall), who are expecting a daughter, Ella Jay.
She worked in retail and then became a hairdresser in 1996 until her death. Among other things Melinda enjoyed music and quiet activities. She loved being with her family and her family loved being with her. She made others laugh. Her sense of humor and wit were unique.
Melinda was the youngest of eight children. She was especially close with three of her sisters, Sandra Hunt, Marilyn Hyslip and Jaci Geracci, all of Wellsville. They predeceased her in the summer of 2018. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles Peters, Jerry Peters and sister, Shirley Lipyance, all formerly of Wellsville.
She is survived by her oldest sister, Martha Kay Andrucci (Rich) of Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Stephen Hunt; grandchildren, Morgan and Brock Satterlee of Andover, Josephine Satterlee of Jamestown, Beckham and Jackson Satterlee of Cuba, and many nieces and nephews.
Melinda requested no services.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019