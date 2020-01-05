|
CANISTEO - On Dec. 31, 2019 Michael F. Ray was reunited with his son Michael and his father Ben. He was 58 years old.
Michael was born Aug. 7, 1961 to Benjamin Ray and Carol Hovey. On July 9, 1983 he married his soulmate Deb Brugger, and 36 years later they were still in love like it was the first day.
Mike started working in the tree business when he was 17. He worked for several companies, owned his own business, then he went on to be a General Foreman for Asplundh Brush Control. Mike had many nicknames but two that really stuck with him were Trail Boss and Buddha. He loved spending time at camp with friends and family. While at camp he also enjoyed hunting and trapping. But most of all he loved his family. His wife, two daughters and three granddaughters were his whole world. He would drop anything for them.
He was a very special Poppy to his granddaughters too.
Mike loved going to Nascar races along with watching it at home. He loved watching football, rooting for his Green Bay Packers. One of his favorite past times was flipping through the TV channels and taking naps. Anyone who knew Mike knew that his favorite saying was "it is what it is" and meant it.
He is survived by his wife Deb; daughters Brittany (Paul) Brewer and Amanda (Steven) Fuller, and his three beautiful granddaughters, Lily, Reese, and Brooklyn. His mother, Carol Graham of Hornell; his siblings, James Ray, Deborah Ray and Pamela (Tom) Davis. He also has step siblings along with many other family members.
There will be no calling hours or services. Mike's family would like his family and friends to find a special place and plant a tree in his memory in lieu of flowers and donations.
Arrangements are in care of H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020