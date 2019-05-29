|
|
BATH - Michael J. "Mike" Dye, 56, of Chamberlain Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning (May 28, 2019) at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born Dec. 25, 1962 in Hornell to Gordon and Mildred "Millie" Mehlenbacher Dye.
Mike had been a welder and grinder for Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport for several years before falling ill. He was a member of the Kanona and Wallace Fire Departments, and had coached youth football in Bath. He was also a member of the Cohocton United Methodist Church where he had served a term on the board of trustees.
Mike's interests included barbecuing with family and friends, hunting, fishing, watching Westerns on television. He was a great sports fan who favored the N.Y. Giants football team as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed his time spent with them on any occasion.
Mike is survived by a daughter, Brandi (Matthew) Herrick of Cranberry Township, Pa.; a son, Ryan Dye of Avoca; five grandchildren, Owen, Landon and Grayson Herrick, Izak and Allison Dye; his father, Gordon Dye of Bath; a brother, Thomas Dye of Bath; two sisters, Judy (Guy) McGlynn and Sue (Joseph) Van Gelder, all of Bath.
He was predeceased by his mother, Millie Dye; and a brother, Joseph Dye.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo, where a funeral will take place Friday at 2 p.m. with the Rev Lenny Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Howard Cemetery, Howard, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to the Bath Youth Football and Cheerleading, c/o Matthew Mehlenbacher, 326 East Williams St., Bath, N.Y. 14810.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2019