Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Michael Pelych Obituary
HORNELL - Michael P. Pelych, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at his home on Pearl Street.

Calling hours are 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday (July 13, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a private funeral service will be held in his memory at the convenience of the family. Following the calling hours, everyone is invited to join the family for a celebration of Michael's life at the Hornell Elks Lodge beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday

Online condolences or remembrances of Michael are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 10, 2019
