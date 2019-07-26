|
NORTH CHILI - Pastor Michael Stepanian went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his father and mother; younger brother Bob and first wife Donna.
Survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Mike; daughter, Denise (Roger Wiltsie); two step- sons; two step-daughters; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Road, N. Chili, N.Y. 14514, Sunday from 2-3 p.m. Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pearce Memorial Church or your local hospice. For more information, please visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 26, 2019