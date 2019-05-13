|
WATERVLIET, N.Y. - Michael William Parada, 50, formerly of Arkport, N.Y., died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Hornell, N.Y. on June 24, 1968, he was the beloved son of the late Robert J. and Maureen T. Ludden Parada, Sr.
Raised in Arkport, Mike was a 1986 graduate of Arkport Central School. In 1990, he received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from SUNY Geneseo. After college, Mike moved to the Albany area and was an employee of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for the past 29 years, where he had worked his way up to the Tax Law Division.
Mike was a generous, compassionate and sensitive soul who loved and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed golf, live music, and travel. A favorite pastime was cooking elaborate meals for his family and friends. He was an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy, a lover of film and a supporter of all animal causes.
Mike is the admired older brother of Robert J. Parada, Jr. of Rochester, N.Y. and Peter A. (Sarah) Parada of Franklin, Tenn.; dear uncle of Tigris and Saoirse Parada; and step-son of Fay VanScoter-Parada. Mike is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including Hal Hier.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Ann Parada; and his maternal grandparents, Gene and Mary Catherine Ludden.
Relatives and friends may call at Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, N.Y. on Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, with interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, 1389 Central Avenue, Colonie, N.Y. 12205.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, N.Y. 12204.
Condolence book and directions at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 13, 2019