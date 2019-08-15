|
HORNELL - Michelle J. "Mikki" Remchuk, 61, of 191 Madison Ave., Hornell, died Wednesday morning (Aug. 14, 2019) at her home, following a long illness.
Born in Jonestown, Pa. on July 24, 1958, she was the daughter of Clarence "Sonny" McDonald.
Mikki grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1976). Years later she earned her Associate's Degree in Business Administration from Alfred State College.
For about 10 years, Mikki operated a Home Day-Care Service and for about five years was employed at Gunlocke Corporation in Wayland assembling furniture. She later served as a department head at Wal-Mart in Hornell.
In her younger years, Mikki enjoyed going to the Hornell VFW with her father. She was an avid reader, but more than anything else, she simply loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was married on Sept. 10, 1977 to William "Bill" Remchuk who survives. Also surviving are her son, William "Bill" (Tanya) Remchuk Jr. of Corning; her daughter, Tabitha Remchuk of Albion, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Logan Remchuk, Brenna Remchuk, Evan Morse and Lexi Remchuk; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.
At Mikki's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Mikki's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019