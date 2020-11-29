1/1
Midgley Robert "Bob" Smith
ROCKMART, Ga./HORNELL - Midgley Robert "Bob" Smith, 69, of Rockmart, Ga., formerly of Hornell, passed away Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at his home in Rockmart.

Born in North Hornell on Sept. 18, 1951 he was the son of the late Midgley H. and Daisy (Hooker) Smith.

A graduate of Hornell High School, Bob also attended Alfred University and Florida Southern College. He eventually returned to Hornell where he resided most of his life. Most recently he has resided in Rockmart, Ga. where he owned and operated Gatekeeper Botanicals.

An avid outdoorsman, Bob loved nature, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for having a "green thumb" and was a "master" grower of green plants.

His loving family includes two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) Kalous and Melissa (Michael) Hubric; six grandchildren, Noah, Victoria and Elianna Quevedo, Cayden Feenaughty, Hailey and Zoe Cansdale; one sister, Kelly (Steve) Forshee; also a nephew, Robert (Carly) Forshee; and a niece, Sarah (Aaron) Allen.

There will be no public calling hours. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Committal services and interment will follow at the Howard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, N.Y. 13790.

Online condolences or remembrances of Bob are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to assist Midgley's family with the arrangements.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
