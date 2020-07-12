HORNELL/GENESEO - Mildred A. McAnany, 90, a longtime resident of Hornell, passed away Friday afternoon (July 10, 2020) at her home in Morgan Estates Assisted Living in Geneseo, N.Y. where she resided for the past four years.
There will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude's Chapel in Alfred at the convenience of the family. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
All services will be live streamed and may be seen either on the homepage of www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
(please see link for live stream) or on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. for 30 days beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday (July 15, 2020).
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Public Library or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.