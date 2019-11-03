|
ALFRED - Mildred B. Stoughton, 78, of 30 Glen St., passed away peacefully on Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) at Elderwood in North Hornell.
Born in Alfred Station, May 26, 1941, the daughter of Forest J. and Emily P. (Ormsby) Henry, she was a lifelong area resident. Millie loved life to the fullest and was known to be quite feisty at times. She enjoyed music, watching movies, and was a true believer in God.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sons, Jeffery and Robert Briggs, two brothers, Forest and Bud Henry; four sisters, Maxine Henry, Edna Mae Kull, Betty Stephens, and Louise Lewis.
She is survived by three sons, Richard Briggs of Friendship, Jerald Briggs of Hornell, Scott (Jennifer Noone) Briggs of Hartsville; her sister, Roxy (John) Robords of Howard; several grandchildren, and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will be present from noon-2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell, where Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ken Chroniger officiating. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Alfred Station.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019