NEW HAMPTON, N.Y. - Mona went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on July 11, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1935 in Hartsville, N.Y. to Donald and Gertrude Hosmer. She graduated from Jasper Central School and Hornell Business School.
Her greatest joy was her family while serving her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. While bringing up children, she also helped, when needed, in The Hughes Agency Insurance Business. Mona served over 40 years with the Gideon International, placing Bibles and witnessing. She served in all offices of Orange County Gideons Auxiliary, and also was proud to be State Auxiliary President for three years. Over the years, the Gideons and Auxiliary helped to make her life more enjoyable, as well as a very important part of her life.
Mona is survived by her loving husband, Lyle L. Hughes for 65 years. Together they had five children, Douglas (Jane) Hughes, Darla (David) Diehl, Dale (Beverly) Hughes, Dawn Barry, and predeceased by her son, Darryn. She is also survived by four sisters, Donna, Janice, Joyce and June; nine grandchildren, Billy, Chris and wife Katie, Tim and fiancé Kelsey, Eileen, Alyssa and her husband James, Samuel, Matthew and his wife Heather, David, Marie and her husband Connor; four great-grandchildren, Elijah, Haley, Elizabeth and Nora.
A special thank you to our Pastor Mason Whitley, our many friends and family for their prayers and support at such a difficult time in our lives. Heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan counties for their daily care of Mona in her own home. The care of the nurses was outstanding.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, July 15 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, N.Y. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at Denton Presbyterian Church, 22 County Route 56, New Hampton, N.Y.
Donations in Mona's name may be made to the Gideon International, P.O. Box 42, New Hampton, N.Y. 10958.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 15, 2019