HORNELL, N.Y. - Monica Rose "Monnie" (Conlan) Fagnan, 97, of Hornell passed away peacefully at her home early Thursday morning (April 11, 2019) surrounded by her children and loving caregivers.



Born in Salamanca, N.Y. on Nov. 28, 1921, she was the daughter of Michael and Grace (Morrissey) Conlan.



On Jan. 27, 1941, Monica married Charles Joseph Fagnan in St. Patrick's Church in Salamanca. She soon relocated to Hornell to raise her family (eventually consisting of seven children) and also to take care of both her parents until their deaths.



Monnie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who she adored. She loved hearing about their activities and made sure she always had a photo album of updated pictures in her purse to share with friends. She loved sharing stories about her family and growing up and frequently made comments of "take things day for day." Monica was a devoted Catholic faithfully reciting her prayers and supporting several needy charities.



At the age of 90, her family gathered for a surprise birthday party attended by over 100 friends and family. She was totally in awe and loved sharing this special day with so many. She often kidded how she would live to be 100 and almost did.



In addition to her parents Michael and Grace Conlan, Monica was preceded in death by her husband. Charles J. Fagnan; sons, Michael Fagnan and Charles (Chuck) Fagnan; grandson, Christopher Dowdle; sister, Celestine Birmingham; brothers, Daniel Conlan, Thomas Conlan, James Conlan, Edward Conlan and Robert Conlan; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Monica is survived by her children, Yvonne (William) Fisher of Winter Springs, Fla., Anita (Douglas) Dowdle of Brentwood, Tenn., Thomas (Nancy) Fagnan of Hornell, Michele (George) Scanlon of Rochester and John (Florence) Fagnan of Rochester; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.



The family of Monica Rose "Monnie" Fagnan will receive friends on Monday (April 22, 2019) from 3-6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Monica's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her name to St. Ann's Academy, PO Box 446, Hornell, N.Y. 14843; or Care First Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com