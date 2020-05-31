HORNELL - Monroe Monty Keith Bates II, 39, of East Elm Street, born on May 23, 1980, entered into rest with his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020.
He was the son of Monroe M.K. and Theresa M. (Ramirez) Bates, both of Hornell. He is also survived by two sisters, Melissa N. Bates of Hornell and Chaundra (Daniel) Badeau of Almond; his nieces, Savanah Bates of Hornell, Celeste and Isabel Badeau, both of Almond; his nephew, Aaron Bates of Hornell and great niece, Keiko A'gaia of Hornell. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, a great aunt and great uncle; as well as his SUNY Alfred family and close friends.
Monty was a graduate of Hornell High School where he enjoyed developing dedication, teamwork and a passion for sports through the Hornell football program. Monty carried these skills with him throughout his life. He coached special Olympics teams and was an avid NASCAR fan and a chicken wing fanatic. Monty enjoyed summer concerts and bonfires. Most of all he enjoyed being the biggest fan present for his nieces and nephews sporting events, always encouraging and cheering the teams on.
He will be remembered as the most genuine, caring and loving son, brother, uncle and true friend.
A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be determined by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting gifts payable to Alfred State College and designated to the Monroe M.K. Bates II student scholarship in memory of Monroe. Checks can be sent to Alfred State Institutional Advancement Office, 10 Upper College Drive, Alfred, N.Y. 14802 or call 607-587-3932 for more information. Please include a note stating your gift is in memory of Monroe M.K. Bates II.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Monroe M.K. Bates II.
Online condolences or remembrances of Monroe are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
