ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Muriel "Mimi" Rawady, 88, of Rochester, formerly of Hornell, N.Y., died peacefully of natural causes on April 29, 2020 at St. John's Nursing Home in Rochester.
Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Arkport, N.Y., she is predeceased by her husband, Ed Rawady; her parents, Earl A. Crooks and Gladys E. Wescott Crooks; her siblings, John A. Crooks, Dorothy J. Crooks Ames, and Gloria E. Crooks Giglio.
Throughout much of her adult life, Mimi was an active person who biked and walked regularly. She loved movies, music, football, the beach, and summer weather, and she greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mimi is survived by her sons, Ed Rawady II (Donna) and Doug Rawady; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. John's Nursing Home, 150 Highland Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 6, 2020