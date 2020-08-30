1/1
Nancy A. Goodrich
WAYLAND - Nancy A. Goodrich, 81, passed away early Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2020 at her home. Nancy was born March 15, 1939 in Wayland, the daughter of Nicholas and Kathleen (Vogt) Mark. She grew up in Wayland and has remained a life-long resident of the area.

Nancy graduated from Wayland Central School and also from St. Bernard's Seminary with certification in Catholic Catechism. She was the religious education coordinator for both St. Joseph's Parish in Wayland and St. Januarius Parish in Naples for many years. Nancy and Bill Goodrich were married Aug. 26, 1961 and together have celebrated 59 years, two days and approximately two hours together!!

Nancy's hobbies were many but first and foremost was her devotion to her faith and volunteering at St. Joseph's Church. She chaired the festival committee and bingo along with singing in the choir for years. Other hobbies included baking and decorating cakes (and teaching people that skill); playing cards with friends; and travelling with Bill to St. Catherine's, Myrtle Beach, Georgia and New Jersey!

Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents, Nicholas and Kathleen Mark; and her son, Mark in March of 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Goodrich of Wayland; her children, Marcy (Jeff) Ryan, of Kathleen, Ga., Jill (Dario) Lecusay Jr. of Flemington, N.J., Josh Goodrich of Jersey City, NJ; her grandchildren, William (Jessica) Babcock, Nicholas (Bianca) Babcock, Megan (Joseph) Thomas, Sean (Bess) Ryan, and Noelle, Dario III, Terese, and William Lecusay; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ken (Judy) Mark of Wayland and Sandy (Rodney) Burger of Perkinsville; along with several nieces and nephews.

Nancy's family and friends may call Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Face covering, social distance and no physical contact policies will be in effect.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for Nancy at St. Joseph's Church in Wayland. Interment and committal prayers will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland. Contributions in memory of Nancy A. Goodrich may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, NY 14572; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

For online condolences, please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
585-728-2100
