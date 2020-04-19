|
HORNELL - Nancy Jane Drake, 70, of Hornell, N.Y. passed away on Friday (April 17, 2020) at Hornell Gardens Nursing Home, due to complications from COVID-19.
Nancy was born in Arkport, N.Y. on Aug. 8, 1949 to Franklin and Joy (Wilson) Haynes. She attended school and graduated from Arkport Central High School. She later in life went on to attend college at Alfred State College, for computer and office management training.
Soon after high school, Nancy married Paul Fisk and was later married to Richard "Doug" Drake (deceased). She lived most of her life in the Hornell area except for a few years when she lived in Buffalo, N.Y. after attending college. She worked for many years as a waitress and bartender in local Hornell area establishments such as the Big Elms, Sunset Inn, Muhleisen's and Lucy's Tavern.
Nancy was an avid fisherwoman and loved being outdoors and around a good campfire. She was quick to laugh and was known for her fun-loving personality and for her feistiness in her later years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Joy Haynes.
Nancy is survived by daughter, Kimberly Fisk (Larry Humphreys) of Tampa, Fla., son, Jody and Jennifer (Cook) Fisk of Honeoye, N.Y., daughter, Corianne Covert (Freeman Covert) of Folsom, CA, and her grandchildren, Michael, Glen, Autumn, Melinda, Kyla and Hunter. Nancy also has two surviving brothers, Bill (Janice) Haynes and Alan Haynes.
No arrangements are available at this time. There will be a memorial at a future date to be determined.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020