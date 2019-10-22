|
|
GREENWOOD - Nancy L. Cornell, 73, of Cornell Road, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at her home.
Born in Hornell, April 15, 1946, the daughter of Walter and Alice Fisk Kernan, she had resided in the Greenwood area all her life. Nancy was a graduate of Greenwood Central School.
She was predeceased by her parents, and brother-in-law, Dale Schenck.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Cornell of Greenwood, to whom she was married April 19, 1965; her daughter, Deanna (Marc) Warriner of Greenwood; her sons, Joe (Lisa) Cornell of Greenwood and Dan (Robin) Cornell of South Carolina; her brother, Jim (Lucy) Kernan of Jasper; her sisters, Mary Jo (Robert) Bacon of Pennsylvania, Helen Schenck of Greenwood, Niki (Roger) Mills of Greenwood, and Lillian Meeks of Greenwood; her sister-in-law, Connie Cornell; three grandchildren, Cody Cornell, Ashley and Megan Warriner; and several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, funeral home director.
The family will be present on Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) to receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, where a funeral services will be held following calling hours at 7 p.m. Rev. Brian Diffenbacher will officiating.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019