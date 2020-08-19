1/
Nancy Lee Mallory
ALMOND, N.Y. - Nancy Lee Mallory, 58, of 37 Main St., in Almond, died tragically in a fire at her home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

The family of Nancy Lee Mallory will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y., where family and friends will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Spectator.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dagon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
