ALMOND, N.Y. - Nancy Lee Mallory, 58, of 37 Main St., in Almond, died tragically in a fire at her home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.



The family of Nancy Lee Mallory will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y., where family and friends will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Spectator.

