DANSVILLE - Nancy Lynn Kostarellis, 57, passed away early Wednesday morning (Sept. 4, 2019) at the Livingston County CNFR following a long illness.
She was born in North Field, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1962, a daughter of the Abram and Mary Lou (Justus) Carter.
She is survived by her best friend, John Hanson; her children, Melissa Backer, and Nick Kostarellis; a grandson, Timathy Backer; four sisters, Debbie (Jimmy) McWhorter, Vicky Brady, Mary (Dennis) McAllister and Cheryl Brown; a brother, Abram Carter Jr.; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019