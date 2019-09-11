Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
585-335-5670
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kostarellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lynn Kostarellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lynn Kostarellis Obituary
DANSVILLE - Nancy Lynn Kostarellis, 57, passed away early Wednesday morning (Sept. 4, 2019) at the Livingston County CNFR following a long illness.

She was born in North Field, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1962, a daughter of the Abram and Mary Lou (Justus) Carter.

She is survived by her best friend, John Hanson; her children, Melissa Backer, and Nick Kostarellis; a grandson, Timathy Backer; four sisters, Debbie (Jimmy) McWhorter, Vicky Brady, Mary (Dennis) McAllister and Cheryl Brown; a brother, Abram Carter Jr.; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hindle Funeral Home
Download Now