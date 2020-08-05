HORNELL - Nancy M. Hoyt, 70, of 44 Catherine St., Hornell, died Sunday afternoon (Aug. 2, 2020) at her home, following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on July 2, 1950, she was the daughter of Frederick and Ellen (McIntosh) Evans.
Nancy grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1968). She resided in Burns, N.Y. for about four years, returning to Hornell in 1978.
She had been employed in the custodial department of Alfred State College for over 30 years and also worked as a cashier at Walmart in Hornell for several years.
Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, making sure that everyone got together for holidays and other important events.
She was married for 45 years to David J. Hoyt, who died Jan. 25, 2018.
Surviving are three sons, Darin (Gretchen) Hoyt of Hornell, Jasin Hoyt of Hornell and Michael (Clare) Hoyt of Hornell; two sisters, Mary Ann (Jim) Bagley of Arkport and Marie (Dan) Hegarty of Hornell; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Nancy's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Nancy's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.