HORNELL - Nancy Marie Hann, 77 , formerly of Hill Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at the Hornell Gardens.
She was born on July 31, 1942 in Hornell, N.Y., the daughter of Raymond Smith and Berta Lou Hann. She was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Hornell High School "Class of 1961." Nancy had worked for the former Marion Rohr, the vineyards in Hammondsport, the Whistle Stop Laundry in Hornell, and owned her own Day Care for many years. She also loved birds and cats.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Enford Pettibone Jr. in 2015; her brother, Michael Smith; and sister, Christine Smith Conklin.
She is survived by her sisters, Victoria (Robert) Hilliman of Macon, Ga. and Diane (Keith) Rochau of Vinton, La.; her brothers, John Hann of Hornell, and Mitchell Smith; as well as several nieces, and nephews.
A Private Graveside Service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
A Private Graveside Service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.