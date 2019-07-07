|
COHOCTON - Neena K. Nagell, 93, passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 at the Livingston County Healthcare Facility in Mt. Morris.
Neena was born Aug. 12, 1925 in Ellery, NY, the daughter of George and Karin (VonHadeln) Sturup. She grew up in and around Bemus Pt. and was a graduate of Dundee High School. Throughout the years Neena resided in several different areas that included Rochester, Geneva, East Aurora, Vestal, Rushford, Arcade and for the past 30 years, she resided in Cohocton. Neena and Herbert Nagell were married Jan. 16, 1946 and together they celebrated over 30 years of marriage prior to Herbert passing away Jan. 11, 1977.
Neena was a housewife and homemaker for her family that included her four children, Diana, Susan, Eric and Nancy. Neena and Herb owned and operated the Crystal Inn in Arcade, NY for several years during the 1970's. She enjoyed the outdoors and she loved taking care of her home, especially her lawn in which she would remove the "much un-wanted" dandelions one by one!! Neena's sense of civic duty was strong as evidenced by her being the town supervisor of Cohocton and a Steuben County Legislator. She was also the choir director for the Wayland United Method Church along with being active in several other churches throughout her life. However it was the love for her family that will be remembered most; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her.
Neena was pre-deceased by her parents, George and Karin Sturup; her husband, Herbert Nagell; her sister, Inger Hogan; and her brother, Jens Sturup.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Ronald) Irland of Naples, Susan (James) Moretti of Clermont, FL, Eric (Lee) Nagell of Delevan, NY and Nancy (Gene) Kuhn of Cohocton; her grandchildren, Jill (Bill) Nobes, Daniel Irland, Matthew (Darlene) Moretti, Jim (Kami) Moretti, Lindsey (Octavio) Ibarra, Melissa (Marvin) Manigault, Jennifer (Jack) Kelly, Heather (Robert) Tonkery, Sarah (Jeffrey) Wheeler, Benjamin (Marlies) Guest and Daniel Kuhn; 21 great-grandchildren; her sister, Fanny Hand of KS; along with several nieces and nephews.
Neena's family and friends may call Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Her funeral service will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Neena K. Nagell may be made to the Vincent House, Comfort Care Facility, 310 Second Ave., Wayland. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 7, 2019