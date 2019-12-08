|
ANDOVER - Nolan L. Hurd, 59, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Mr. Hurd was born on March 7, 1960 in Cuba to Adin G. and Betty (Ramsell) Hurd. He was a 1978 graduate of Friendship Central School. On June 17, 1983, he married his sweetheart Janet L. Ryan, who survives. He owned and operated Good Ole Boys Disposal Service in Andover for the past 20 years.
Along with his wife of 36 years, Nolan is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Paul) Larimer of Florida, and Jennifer (Charles) Wedge of Bolivar; a brother, John Hurd of Friendship; a sister, Mickie (Burt) Tidlund of Friendship; grandchildren, Connor Wedge, Hunter Wedge, Madison Wedge, Brian Larimer, Dakota Larimer, and Dianna "Red" Larimer; several great grandchildren; dear friends, Ron and Sharee McGonigale of Wellsville, Mack and Linda Campbell of Hornell, and Alton and Cindy Youngs of Andover; several great grandchildren; his four special fur babies; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Hurd and Noel Hurd; his granddaughter, Cheyanne Wedge; and his dear friend Dick Harrison.
Nolan was a Jack of All Trades, doing a bit of this and that, enjoying variety in his occupation and activity. He was known as a collector of sundry items.
He loved to fish and hunt, taking along with him his daughter, Jennifer. He enjoyed riding motorcycle and watching TV with his daughter. It was common for them to each have a bowl of maple walnut ice cream together and Nolan particularly delighted that all of her walnuts ended up in his bowl.
Nolan had a very generous nature; his family honors him as a man with a "big heart" who would give anyone the shirt off his back. His proudest accomplishment was overcoming his personal addiction to alcohol. He was a 25-year alumni of Alcoholics Anonymous and proudly kept every one of his 25 coins. He inspired many of his fellow strugglers along the way.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, (Dec. 14) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service officiated by Burt Tidland. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the Spring. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Nolan's name may be made to Andover Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 726, Andover, NY 14806.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019