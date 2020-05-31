HORNELL - Noreen G. Mahoney, 84, of Wesley Avenue, passed away peacefully late Thursday morning (May 28, 2020) surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.
Born in Dansville on Aug. 18, 1935, she was the only child of the late Paul and Isabelle (Goodwin) Gessner. On Oct. 5, 1957 she was married at the former St. Patrick's Church in Dansville to Francis Xavier "FX" Mahoney of Hornell, who predeceased her on May 4, 2005 after 47 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A graduate of Dansville Central School, Noreen also graduated from St. James School of Nursing in Hornell as a Registered Nurse.
She has resided in Hornell since 1957 and before she retired was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell for nearly 30 years.
Noreen was a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell and was currently a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell where she served on the Liturgy Committee. Her other memberships include the Ladies of Columbus and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Noreen also belonged to several "lunch groups" with her friends and especially enjoyed her visits to Billy Schu's Food Bar in Hornell.
An avid reader, she also loved doing Jumbos and crossword puzzles and was a devoted San Francisco Giants fan.
Noreen will be remembered for her Irish wit and stubbornness; she was certainly "one of a kind" and she did it her way!
Her loving family includes her three children, Brian (Rhonda) Mahoney of Canton, N.C., Molly E. Mahoney of Hornell and Kathleen (Nick) Porcaro of Arkport; six grandchildren, Christine, Duane and Kyle Mahoney and Kaleigh, Christopher and Nicole Porcaro; five great-grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law and friends, Aileen Mahoney of Hornell and Dottie Mahoney of Toledo, Ohio; as well as several loving nieces, nephews and close cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Noreen G. Mahoney.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will no public calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church in Hornell at the convenience of the immediate family followed by committal prayers and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
Those wishing to pay their respects to her family may participate in a "drive-by" at St. Mary's Cemetery beginning at 11:45 a.m. Monday (June 1, 2020). Everyone must remain in their vehicles. Please use the first entrance (nearest Hornell) into the cemetery off State Route 21.
All services will be live streamed beginning at 10 a.m. Monday (June 1, 2020).
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave., #900, Rochester, N.Y. 14620 (www.nationalmssociety.org), the Hornell High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 135, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or to CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870.
Online condolences or remembrances of Noreen are welcomed.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 31, 2020.