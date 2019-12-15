|
ANGELICA - Norine L. Ryan, 63, of 14 East Main St., passed away peacefully on Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer.
Born in Hornell, Oct. 27, 1956, the daughter of Warren and Donna (Ellsworth) Rahmlow, she was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Angelica Central School "Class of 1974." She continued her education at Alfred State College, graduating with a degree in Audio Visual Technology. Norine retired earlier this year after many years as a teacher's aide. She had worked at BOCES, Angelica Central School, and retired from Genesee Valley Central School.
Norine was a lifelong member of the Angelica United Methodist Church, where she was also a certified Lay Servant, as well as participating in many various aspects of the church. She was also a member of the Angelica Rescue Squad from 1981-present, as well as the Allegany County Fireman's Association, and was also the Assistant Chaplain. Norine had also devoted a great deal of her time to the Allegany County Fair, where she was the office manager. She was also a proud member of the Olean Kennel Club, and their secretary.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Ryan whom she married on Aug. 30, 1986; her sister, Marcy (Alan) Spears of Tennessee; special family friends The Haggstrom family, David, Leslie, John and Kate, as well as Jane Tylenda, and Dana and Betty Guinnip. Also surviving is Norine's beloved canine "A Trox RNCATKN". He was her loyal, faithful, ever loving best friend.
The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Avenue in Angelica. Funeral services will be held at the Angelica United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 4 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Crowell officiating. Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Angelica United Methodist Church, PO Box 6, Angelica, NY 14709.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019