|
|
CAMERON - Norma A. Smith, 91, formerly of County Route 119, passed away Monday morning (Jan. 27, 2020) at the Three Rivers Nursing facility in Erwin where she had resided since January 2015.
Norma was born Jan. 30, 1928 in the town of Cameron to the late Clifford and Grace (Strait) Margeson. On June 17, 1946 in Cameron she married Jesse H. Smith, who predeceased her in December 1999.
Norma was a life -long resident of Cameron where she was a housewife, mother, grandmother and neighbor to many. She loved to garden especially her flower bed and she also was an avid quilter.
She was a graduate of Addison Central School, was a former leader of the Cameron area 4-H club, member and former president of the Woodhull Senior Citizens and a member of the Buena Vista Retirees.
She was also a member of the Steuben County Historical Society and a volunteer for RSVP.
Norma is survived by three daughters, Suzanne Robertson of Rock Stream, Janice Hoad of Cameron Mills and Nancy (Clarence) Tucker of Beaver Dams; one son, Timothy (Bonnie) Smith of Cameron; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy Yarka and Beverly Conklin; and a brother-in-law, Herbert (Irene) Smith.
In addition to her husband, Norma was predeceased by a son, Lanny Dean Smith.
The family will receive friends from noon – 2 p.m., Saturday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place immediately following calling hours at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Town Line Cemetery, Cameron Mills.
Memorial contributions in Norma's name may be made to either the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department or to the Woodhull Senior Citizens.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020