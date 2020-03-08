|
|
HARTSVILLE - Norman E. "Norm" Woodworth, 84, of Purdy Creek Rd. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the comfort and care of his family, Wednesday afternoon March 4, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Norm was born February 22, 1936 in the town of Hartsville to the late Norman and Daisy (Spencer) Woodworth.
Norm was a life-long resident of Hartsville and had attended Canisteo Central School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1953, during the Korean war. He proudly served our country in active duty from 1953-56. On October 26, 1956 he married the former Alice Congdon and they resided in the Hartsville area where they raised their three children, Norman, Cathy and Alan Scott and their nephew Rory Wilson.
Norm had worked at the former Foster Wheeler Co. in Dansville for 30 years before retiring. He had also worked at the Grandview Dairy in Arkport for several years after returning home from the Army.
Norm was well known for his care and recognition of his fellow veterans in the area cemeteries, sponsored by the Canisteo American Legion. He spent his leisure time caring for his lawn, his garden, his neighbors and his hummingbirds.
Norm was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Phillip Woodworth, and two sisters, Sylvia Wilson and Charlotte Woodworth.
In addition to his wife Alice, of Hartsville who loved him very much, Norm is survived by his three children, Norman (Leslie) Woodworth of Lake Orion, Michigan, Cathy (Mark) Mis of Rush, New York and Alan Scott (Kathy) Woodworth of Hornell. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul (Kathy) Woodworth of Hornell, David (Joan) Woodworth of Canisteo, three sisters, Patricia (Richard) Foster and Carol Steffey both of Hartsville, Donna Cook of Dundee, brother-in-law Karl (Margaret) Congdon and sisters-in-law Joann Woodworth, Donna McCarthy and Patricia (Sam) Gregory, six granddaughters, Regan Ivey, Amy Gerow, Jennifer Farrell, Ann Marie Postilli, Emily Haley, and Samantha Woodworth, and seven great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special buddy Razzy, whom he adopted and loved with all of his heart.
At Norm's request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Norm's name may be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Rd. Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020