Norman Joseph LeVasseur
ROCHESTER/DANSVILLE - Norman Joseph LeVasseur Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon (July 10, 2020) at his home in Rochester.

He was born in Dansville on Aug. 17, 1954, a son of the late Norman Joseph LeVasseur Sr. and Helen (Brokaw) LeVasseur-Knapp. He was also predeceased by his wife, Lynne Jopson LeVasseur; a sister, Melonie Ann LeVasseur,; a brother, William L. LeVasseur; and step-father, Chester B. Knapp.

Norm was a former member of Troup 73 of the Boy Scouts in Dansville. He graduated from Dansville Central School 1973. He was employed for Whirlwind Music in Greece, N.Y. as a solderer on musical instruments for 32 years, retiring in 2019. He was also a former member of the Dansville Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his brother, David D. (Rae-Dene) LeVasseur of Dansville, step-sisters, Deb (Paul) Driesbach of Ossian and Cynthia (David) Baird of Ohio; nieces, Brandi Bishop, Beth, Nicole, and Kimberly LeVasseur, Laura Baird, and nephew, Christopher Baird; great nieces and nephews, Samantha Leigh and Lauren Allyssa Bishop, Neveah Bella Rose LeVasseur, Justin Schledorn and Dominik Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Josephine Schilbe, Beverly Jean D'Angiolillo, Donna (Maylon Harvey) Brokaw, Janice (William) Vogt, Arland "Art" (Marie) Brokaw, Claudia Brokaw, James (Katherine) Brokaw, and Bruce (Kathy) Knapp, Velma Lovelette, Suzanne Cole, Linda Corber, Patti Nielson of Ashland; Roland J. LeVasseur, all of Maine.

A private service will be held at Wood Cemetery in the Town of Ossian. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

Memorials to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
585-335-5670
July 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 13, 2020
I worked with Norman for over 20 years at Whirlwind .
He was always smiling and asking about my family.
Norman was a good soul and may he Rest In Peace as he will be seeing his beloved wife in the after life.
Steve Czubara
Coworker
