WEBSTER, N.Y. - Norman L. Davis, 85, of 355 Spinnaker Lane, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Highland Park Healthcare Center in Wellsville, N.Y. He was born Feb. 23, 1934 in Wellsville, the son of the late Harold and Olive (Headley) Davis. On June 7, 1962, he married Jung Ja Choi, who predeceased him on Aug. 23, 2011.
Norman was raised in Wellsville and was a graduate of Wellsville Central School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U. S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He graduated from Alfred University with a Master's Degree in Psychology. He was employed as psychologist for the Gananda Central School District, retiring July 1, 1996. Norman was part of the Rochester, N.Y. poetry scene and helped Pure Kona open mike, which began in 1993. He was the main constituent of Haz Mat Review, a publication of local and national poets.
He will be missed by many.
He is survived by a daughter, Lorraine Davis of Webster; two sons, Foster Davis of Webster and Walter Davis of San Francisco, Calif.; and a granddaughter, Hana Kleppe.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019