|
|
GREENWOOD - Norman "Dale" Schenck, 77, of County Road 31, Town of Jasper, passed away Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at his home.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. Funeral services will following calling hours at 8 p.m., Friday. A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of The Spectator.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: J-T Ag Advisory Committee, 3377 State Route 417, Jasper, N.Y. 14855. Contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019