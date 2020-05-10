Home

1964 - 2020
Nseem A. Simon Obituary
BUFFALO - Nseem Ann Simon, 55, of Terrace View Long Term Care Facility, Buffalo, died on May 5, 2020.

She was born June 16, 1964 in North Tonawanda, the youngest child of the late Lou and Dorothy Simon.

Nseem graduated from Tonawanda Senior High in 1982.

Sister of Naysim (Jae) Simon of Phillips Creek, Nadine (Rozer) Riley of North Tonawanda, Nanette (Carl) Contino of Getsville, Naida Schweigart of Wellsville, Norman (Laurie) of Wheatfield, Nicholas of Washington State and Neal (Madonna) Simon of Hornell. She is also survived by her uncle, Raymond (late Virginia) Simon; and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held at a future date.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at the Terrace View Long Term Care Facility and the Erie County Medical Center.

Memorials in Nseem's name are suggested to the SPCA of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by the John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 10, 2020
