BOLIVAR - Olga M. Iantorno, December 11, 1929 - May 27, 2020. With great sadness, we announce the passing of Olga Maria Rende Iantorno, predeceased by her parents Luigi and Concetta Rende, her sister Luisa Giraldi and her loving husband of 50 years Rubens Iantorno on October 28, 2003.



Cherished mother of Robert (Sharon) Iantorno, Tina (Richard) Joyce, Linda Iantorno (Tom Ciocca), Richard (Mary) Iantorno, and Randy (Heather) Iantorno. Loving Nana to Miranda (Ned) Gould, Danielle (John) Palmer, Miria Iantorno (Chad Millward), Cory Joyce, Nikolas & Jeremy Miska, Sam, Ian and Adam Iantorno, and Tea', Chiara and Ryder Iantorno. Great Grandma to Tatum, Jessen, Katelynn Giles, Connor and Liam Palmer. Great - Great Grandma to Sherlock Tascone.



Survived by her brother Simone (Vittoria) Rende and many nieces, nephews, cousins and all her friends that called her Nana. Olga attended school in Nogiano and Rende, Italy.



At the age of 18 she immigrated to the United States and finished her schooling at Bolivar Central in 1949. She married Rubens Iantorno on July 25, 1953 at St. Mary's of the Angels Church in Toronto, Canada. Rubens and Olga owned and operated the Chef Grill in Bolivar, NY from 1977 to 2005 - famous for the Olga Burger. Olga was Nana and Mom to many and became a legend in Bolivar for her Italian cookies and food. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St Mary's Parish and the Alter and Rosary Society in Bolivar, NY. She often made cookies, pasta, and meatballs for many of the parish events. An article was written about her in the Cuba Patriot about her famous Italian cookies. Olga was known for her kindness and generosity and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



A private Christian burial is scheduled on Monday, June 1, 2020. Because of these times, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when permitted.



Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bolivar, and New York.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 43 Maple Avenue, Wellsville, NY 14895 or to the Hart Comfort House, 141 East State Street, Wellsville, NY 14895



Arrangements are under direction if the Schaffner Funeral Home, Inc., Bolivar.

