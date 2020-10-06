Ora Kelly Costello 1929-2020
Ora Kelly Costello of Weston, MA and formerly of Hornell, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 10, 2020. Her beloved husband, John W. Costello, died 20 hours later, on Sept. 11, 2020. She was 91 years young and died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and he was 93 years young and died of heart failure.
"Orry" to her friends, she was many things to many people: mother, daughter, sister, wife, artist, community leader, Catholic, loyal comrade, aunt, godmother, nana, grandnana, fashion queen, and interior decorator - and to all a friend. She was really good at pretty much everything she did, but she was an absolute expert in being a great daughter, sister, mother and wife. The one role she most relished was being the matriarch of a large, happy family.
She was the last of seven children of prominent Hornell doctor and hatmaker, Dr J. Raymond Kelly and Ora (Eppler) Kelly. Born on Father's Day in 1929 in Hornell, she did her early education at St Ann Parish Catholic School and Hornell High School. Her grandfather, Dr. JG Kelly was a founder of St James Mercy Hospital and her father was for many years the president and chief of surgery. The family home, no longer standing, was on the corner of Elm and Center and was one of Hornell's most handsome mansions.
The name Ora came from a Latin word for pray and the nickname Orry came from a then-famous extravagant 1930s Hollywood costume designer named Orry Kelly. An artist and lover of fashion all her life, she received a degree in art history from Marymount College (now a part of Fordham University), in Tarrytown, NY in 1951.
Ora Ann Kelly, as she was, married John Walter Costello on June 25, 1953. Theirs was a fairy tale love affair from beginning to end, 67 years of friendship, partnership, morning kisses, and hand holding. She devoted her life to caring after her husband, her children, and her communities, with unconditional love for all three. Together they raised five children. As energetic as she was caring, she was always the last one to sit down at the dinner table, always the last one to finish the work around the house and her assignments related to her countless charitable endeavors and head on up to bed, always the first one up in the morning.
Please pray for God to give strength to sustain John and Ora's family throughout this difficult time. She was adored and survived by her brother, Raymond Kelly MD of Queensbury, NY, her children, Maureen Trippe and her husband Ned of Napa, CA, Brian Costello of Colchester, VT, TJ Costello and his wife Andrea of Manhasset, NY, Matthew Costello of Weston, MA, and John R. Costello and his wife Suzanne of Dennis, MA, as well as by her former daughters-in-law, Meg Bramley Costello and Beth Powers. Her seven grandchildren thought she was the bomb: Hana Place of Colchester, VT, Ian Costello of Brooklyn, NY, Michael Costello of Waltham, MA, J.R. Costello of Brighton, MA, Lexi Costello of Manhasset, NY, Toby Costello of Pawley's Island, SC, and Karen Trippe Mannix of Napa. Also great-nana of Kellan Place and Finnegan Place of Colchester, VT, and of Annabelle Mannix of Napa.
She is also survived by five godchildren and multiple Kelly and Scrocco nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her nieces, Patricia Costello and Louise Scrocco, her best friends, Jean Cremmen and Peggy Beck; and her older sisters, Mae Kelly Scrocco (1925-2013) and Camilla Kelly (1918-1918), and her older brothers, John Kelly MD (1920-2006), James Kelly MD (1922-2005), and William Kelly MD (1923-2003) and all of their spouses.
Funeral and burial were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Women's Community League of Weston, attn: College Scholarship Fund, PO Box 125, Weston, MA 02493. Arrangements and e-condolences were through the George Doherty Funeral Home in Wellesley MA, website: https://www.gfdoherty.com/OHWellesley.html
Sympathy messages may also be mailed to Orry and John's children, in care of 125 Jericho Road, Weston, MA 02493.
As the old Celtic prayer says, "May her memory be eternal."