Oren Bud Davis, 94, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family around him on Jan. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Labar Davis of Little River, S.C., and his daughter, Helen (Joel) Dodge of Arkport, N.Y.; son, Randy (Karen) Davis of Acworth, Ga.; daughter, Deborah (John) Maben of Little River, S.C.
He is also survived by seven grandsons and three great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his sons, James and Larry.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1925 in Cohocton, N.Y.
He served in the US Navy and was a torpedo man during WWII and the Korean War.
His family is having a celebration of life at his residence per his wishes, on Friday, Jan. 31.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Crescent Hospice, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020