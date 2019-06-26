|
|
WAYLAND - Orrin L. Robords, 85, passed away late Monday evening (June 24, 2019) at the Steuben Center in Bath where he has resided for a few years. Orrin was born March 24, 1934 in Avoca, N.Y., the son of Lee and Genevieve (Oxx) Robords. He grew up in Avoca and moved to the Wayland area in 1970 where he resided until his move to Bath in 2015.
Orrin and Marylou Cooper were married May 27, 1950 in Avoca and together celebrated over 46 years of marriage prior to Marylou passing away June 28, 1996. Orrin was employed most of his working career at the Prattsburgh Milk Plant and prior to that he worked at the Cohocton Milk Plant. His hobbies were many as Orrin was an avid gardener and birdwatcher; he enjoyed working on and selling bicycles; in his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing; and he loved cats!
Orrin was pre-deceased by his parents; his wife, Marylou; a grandson, David Robords; a granddaughter, Tiffany Robords; his sister, Joyce Kleckner; and niece, Brenda.
He is survived by his children, James Robords of Wayland, Barb (Steve) Paddock of Mt. Morris, Jeff Robords of Cohocton, Harold Robords (Theresa Sawyer) of Atlanta, Molly (Joe) Brewer of Wayland and Polly (Mike) Steffen of Springwater; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.
Orrin's family and friends may call Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Orrin's funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at the Wayland Village Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Orrin L. Robords may be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 26, 2019