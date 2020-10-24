WAYLAND - Rev. Osceola W. Wharton, "Ossie," passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020 at his home in Wayland.



Ossie was born Jan. 5, 1934 in Dover, Del., the son of Osceola W. and Madge (Plummer) Wharton. He grew up in and resided in the Delaware and New Jersey areas for many years. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958. Ossie and Amanda Williams were married Sept. 27, 1991 and together have celebrated over 29 years of marriage.



His employment career varied. Ossie was employed as a social worker, spent time with the Boy Scouts of America, Nationwide Insurance Company and Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. However, his calling came a bit later in life as he decided to go back to school. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Delaware State University and then earned his Master's degree from Colgate School of Ministry in Rochester. He then began his ministry within the United Methodist Church. Ossie served two years in Rochester; 11 years at the First United Methodist Church of Andover; and in 1997 moved to Wayland to become the Pastor of the Wayland United Methodist Church. In 2004 Ossie received the Harry Denman Evangelism Award, honoring United Methodists who bring people into a life transforming relationship with Jesus Christ. Ossie has served in that position for over 23 years and has been a pillar of the community, friend to all and colleague to thousands. He leaves an exemplary legacy of kindness, caring and stewardship! His smile, his words of comfort and his faith will be dearly missed by all he has touched.



Ossie' hobbies were many as well. He enjoyed painting, photography and travelling; (Outer Banks, NC-SC-and TX). He loved cooking and trying new recipes; often taking meals to friends and those in need. His sense of civic duty was also evident with his affiliation as a Mason and Member of the Lions Club. He was also a member of Omega Phy Si.



Ossie was pre-deceased by his parents, Osceola and Madge Wharton; a brother, David Wharton; sisters, Grace Henry, Phyllis Wharton and Dorothy Allen; and a nephew, David Wharton.



He is survived by his wife, Amanda Wharton of Wayland; his children, Renee Grace of Delaware, Reginald Wharton of Delaware, Maurice (Caleshea) Wharton of Texas and Trent (Celisa) Williams of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Syreta, Kayla, Destiny, Micah, Nia, Trent Jr. and Jordan; his brother, James Wharton of Pennsylvania; his sisters, Bernadette Wharton of New Jersey and Janet Wharton of New Jersey; very special friend Bob Lewis of Wayland; along with several nieces and nephews.



Rev. Osceola Wharton's family and friends may call Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Visitation will also take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Wayland United Methodist Church from 9-10:30 a.m. Rev. Osceola Wharton's funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the church. Live streaming will be available and encouraged to participate as the seating at the church will be limited due to the pandemic. Details of the live streaming process will be announced. Committal prayers, military honors and interment will take place at the Wayland Village Cemetery. Social distance, facial covering and no physical contact policies will be in effect at the funeral home, church and cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be offered to: Wayland United Methodist Church, 3 East Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.





