Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Pamela A. Kerr


1953 - 2019
Pamela A. Kerr Obituary
CAMERON MILLS - Pamela A. Kerr, 66, of County Route 119, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Hornell, March 21, 1953, the daughter of Glenn and Clara Norton Travis, she had resided in Hornell during her early life and was a graduate of Hornell High School. Pam had resided in Cameron Mills for the past 35 years. She was a member of the Cameron Mills Fire Department.

She was predeceased by her parents and her granddaughter in 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Adrian Perkins) Johnson of Kanona; her son, Christopher (Tammy) Kerr of Watkins Glen; her long-time companion, Dale Woodworth Sr. of Cameron Mills; her sisters, Robin (Neal) Burley of Fremont and Lynn Prisavage of South Carolina; her brothers, John (Jeannie) Travis of Hornell, Kenneth (Rhonda Dawson) Kerr of Bath, Richard Travis and Charles Travis, both of Arizona, and James Travis of Hornell; her grandchildren, Matthew Riley, Kayla Kennedy, Kristin Kerr, and Nichole Johnson; five great- grandchildren.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.

The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) from 10 a.m. until noon at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. Funeral services will be held following calling hours at noon with Rev. Mort Gridley officiating. Burial will follow in Town Line Cemetery, Cameron Mills.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Cameron Mills Fire Department, in care of Norma Yarka, PO Box 1993, Cameron, N.Y. 14819; or to the Chemung County Humane Society And SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, N.Y. 14903.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
