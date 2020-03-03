|
|
WAYLAND - Pamela B. Brown, 74, passed away Sunday morning (March 1, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester
Pam was born July 6, 1945 in Canandaigua, the daughter of Romeo and Katheryn (Hill) Babbin. She grew up in Atlanta and was a 1962 graduate of Wayland Central School. Pam then attained a Medical Secretary Degree from Alfred State College. She worked for Dr. Roy Robinson until 1985 and then for St. James Mercy Hospital until 1995.
Pam and Ron Brown were married July 4, 1964 at St. Mary's Church in Dansville and together have celebrated over 55 years of marriage. They have resided in Wayland their entire time together. Pam had many hobbies! She loved shopping (regardless of where she was!) along with attending craft shows and flea markets. Traveling was a favorite as well; she and Ron took many cruises and trips but her favorite was Barbados. Pam loved to tend to her flower gardens and enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables from those gardens over the years.
However, the light of her life was her grandchildren! Pam was at as many of their sporting and dance events as she could possibly attend regardless of where they were at. It was the best part of later years!
Pam was pre-deceased by her parents, Romeo and Katheryn Babbin.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Brown of Wayland; her daughters, and their husbands, Kim (Mark) Perkins of Wayland and Michele (Dave) Moodie of Dansville; her beloved grandchildren, Tyler Thielges (Lauren Maynard) of Wayland, Mitchell Lamerson of South Carolina, McKenzie Perkins of Wayland, Tara Moodie of Honeoye Falls and David (Katie) Moodie of Dansville; her great-granddaughter, Sydney; along with her brothers and sisters in law of Ron's family and many nieces and nephews.
Pam's family and friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Her funeral service will be at the conclusion of calling hours, at 7 p.m. Committal and interment services will take place at the convenience of her family at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland.
Contributions in memory of Pamela B. Brown may be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or to a local animal shelter of your choice.
For online condolences please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020