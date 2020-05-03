|
|
ALMOND, N.Y. - Pamela G. Stuart, 68, of Almond, died peacefully at Strong Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a brief battle with lymphoma.
Born in North Hornell on Feb. 14, 1952, she was the daughter of Gene and Doris (Mann) Norton and the step-daughter of LaVerne Adams.
Pam grew up in Almond and was a graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School, class of 1970. She excelled at track and soccer while at Alfred-Almond and loved to share stories of her intramural sports competitions. Pam also enjoyed competing with the Alfred Track Club. She was inducted into the Alfred-Almond Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.
She spent time working at Bethesda Hospital, Sun Valley Campsites, and the Alfred University bookstore until her retirement. Pam devoted most of her life to staying home and raising her four children. When she became a grandma for the first time in 2005, she started a tradition of Sunday dinners that will never quite be the same without her amazing cooking! She also took great pride in having the world's most perfect left-handed penmanship.
Pam was predeceased by her mother, Doris E. Adams; step-father, LaVerne Adams; and her brother, Gary Norton.
She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Stuart; her children, Megan (Philip) Stewart, Jake (Jen) Stuart, Josh (Brigit) Stuart, Jarett Stuart (Emily Nielsen); her grandchildren, who were the true joy in her life: Cael Stewart, Tanner Stewart, Owen Stuart, Ryleigh Stuart, Trevor Stuart, Wyatt Stuart, and Levi Stuart; her sister, Ami (David) Hunt; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Pam's request there will be no funeral or burial services. Her family deeply appreciates any thoughts and prayers you want to send our way.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 3, 2020