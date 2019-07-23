|
WELLSVILLE - Pamela Theresa Ortiz-Perez, 61, of Albany, New York passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on July 20, 2019, after a long and heroic battle with Lupus.
Pamela Perez was born in New York City on April 28, 1958. She is the daughter of John Ortiz-Melendez and Hillary Del Valle. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and continued to receive a Nursing Degree from Alfred State Community College. As a nurse, she helped heal many people. She loved to bring joy to people's lives and making people laugh with her infectious sense of humor. She raised two beautiful children.
Pamela is survived by Pedro Perez as well as her children Yasmine Perez, Aramis Perez (Pamela). She was the loving "Bella" to Alejandro Perez; her siblings Patricia Ortiz-DeMilia and Patrick Charles Ortiz also survive her. Pamela was also the loving aunt to Natalie Cruz, Stephanie Reyes and Patrick Ortiz, Stephen Ortiz and several great nieces, nephews, and her lifelong soul sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Community Hospice and The Lupus Foundation of America.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 23, 2019