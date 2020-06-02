CANISTEO/HORNELL - Patricia A. "Pat" Hartman, 83, of County Route 66, formerly of Fall Creek in Canisteo, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and escorted into heaven by her loving husband Charles F. Hartman Monday morning, June 1, 2020.
Pat was born May 4, 1937 in the town of Hartsville to the late Harold and Bernice (Carnes) O'Brien. On Jan. 1, 1954 in Hartsville she married the love of her life, Charles F. "Charlie" Hartman, who predeceased her in February of 1998.
Pat and Charlie raised their four daughters in Canisteo where they also owned and operated Woodburn Monuments for many years. Their passion for bluegrass music inspired them to co-found the Southern Tier Bluegrass Association, after attending Bluegrass Festivals in many parts of the U.S. since the 1970s. Pat's love for the music motivated her to learn to play the mandolin.
Pat is survived by four daughters, Rosemary Burley (Tom House) of Angelica, Karen (Tom) Holsomback of Radcliff, KY, Colleen Hartman (Tim Lattimer) of Poughkeepsie and Becky Mullen (Lance Wetmore) of Angelica; 13 wonderful grandchildren, Corrina Gailland (John), Mike Fitzpatrick (Brandi), Andrew Burley (Shania), Ryan Masterson (Jessica), Brandon Masterson (Nikita), Alyssa Masterson (Trevor), Devon Masterson (Kevin), Trevor Mullen, Kaytie Hartman-Young (Joe), Sade Garcia (Joe), Cynthia Hartman (Michael), Jamie and Jennifer Arnsparger; 25 great-grandchildren; one soon-to-be great-great-grandchild; and many extended family members.
Pat is also survived by her sister and best friend, Gloria Rettew of Lebanon, Pa. and a special niece Patricia Carrizales of Hornell.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Robert, Francis "Bill", Richard and Patrick O'Brien; and two sisters, Betty Callan and Mary O'Brien.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church where she was an active member.
Pat was an avid animal lover and the family would like memorial contributions made to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Raod, Hornell, N.Y. 14843; or to the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823 in her memory.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.