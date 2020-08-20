1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" Hartman
CANISTEO/HORNELL - Patricia A. "Pat" Hartman, 83, of County Route 66, formerly of Fall Creek in Canisteo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and escorted into heaven by her loving husband Charles F. Hartman Monday morning, June 1, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration of Pat's life Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, Greenwood Street, in Canisteo.

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing will remain in effect at the church.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Canisteo Wesleyan Church
