CANISTEO/HORNELL - Patricia A. "Pat" Hartman, 83, of County Route 66, formerly of Fall Creek in Canisteo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and escorted into heaven by her loving husband Charles F. Hartman Monday morning, June 1, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration of Pat's life Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, Greenwood Street, in Canisteo.
Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing will remain in effect at the church.
