1/1
Patricia A. Kailbourn
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Patricia A. Kailbourn, 93, of Wellsville, NY, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Manor Hills, Wellsville.

Born March 15, 1927, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Harlan Ronald and Ruby Marie Graves Lindsay. In March 1948, she married the late Raymond W. Kailbourn.

A 1945 graduate of Wellsville Central School, she was employed by Sinclair Oil from 1945-49, Shorts at Riverside from 1964-68, and as purchasing clerk by Air Preheater from 1968-93. She was a member of the Christian Temple, now Grace United Church. Pat sang in the choir at the Christian Temple for many years. She loved jigsaw puzzles, her cats, playing Scrabble with the grandchildren, traveling with her friend Bob, watching the Buffalo Bills, and attending Music on the Lawn.

Surviving are a son, Thomas (Roxane Schmidt) Kailbourn of Wellsville; a daughter, Linda (John) Cook of Wellsville; two grandchildren, John (Chris) Cook and Kristin (Eric Neudeck) Tucker, both of Wellsville; five great-grandchildren, Breanna, Marissa, Andrea, Aiden, and Sarah; and many special friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and a longtime friend, Robert McDowell.

Private funeral services will be held at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.

Patricia's family is especially grateful for the care and compassion she received at Manor Hills for the 11 months she resided there.

Memorials may be made to David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved