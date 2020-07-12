1/1
Patricia A. Moore
1932 - 2020
Patricia A. Moore, 87, formerly of Knoxville, Pa., passed away on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Green Home in Wellsboro.

Born Aug. 15, 1932 in Troupsburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Rebeca (Merrick) Austin. She graduated from Troupsburg Central School in 1949 and from there attended Harper Method Beauty School in Rochester. She enjoyed a 40 year career as a beautician.

Music was her passion. She was an active member of the Yoked Church of Knoxville where she blessed the community for 40 plus years with her music talent.

She married Donald Moore; they shared 49 years together until his passing in 2000.

Pat was very well known and respected by all throughout the community. She was loved by those whose lives she touched of which were many.

Pat is survived by her son, Steven Moore of Westfield; her daughter, Jennifer and Walter Nichols of Troupsburg; ten grandchildren, Stacey and Stephanie, Shawn and Peggy, Travis and Sam, Trent, Amanda and Steve and April Moore, Jamie Clark, Donald and Brooke Moore, Ketrina and Kress Foster and Chris and Brandi Nichols; several great grandchildren; her lifelong special friend, Nena Kelly; a special caretaker, Pat Church; her loving cousin, Joyce Symonds and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Kevin; her daughter-in-law, Wanda Moore; a sister, Helen Bianco; and her brothers, Pearson, Layton, Clair and Vaughan Austin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Yoked Church of Knoxville, 110 Alba St., Knoxville, Pa. 16928.

Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
