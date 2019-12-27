|
WELLSVILLE - Patricia Ann Ross, Seaver, Pratt, Baker passed away Monday, December 23, with family at her side following a long battle with cancer.
Pat was born on Feb. 14, 1942 in Wellsville, the daughter of Clair and Pearl (Robbins) Ross.
She attended Wellsville High School. In March 1960 she married John H. Seaver and moved with him to Colorado before he was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. In the mid-60s she was married to Keith R. Pratt in Fort Worth. She returned home to Wellsville with her five children in 1970.
Over the years Pat worked a variety of jobs including woodworking, dispatching and taxi driving and at Neu Tech Document Retrieval, all while raising her five children as a single parent. In the early 80s she co-owned and operated, with her mother, the Lone Star Café in Wellsville and in her later years she was co-founder and bookkeeper for RJB Trucking.
In her 30s and 40s Pat coached girls' softball. She also enjoyed bowling and helped her team win many local and state tournaments.
Civic minded, in the mid-90s she joined the Great Wellsville Hot Air Balloon Rally Committee and worked in the Rally store, eventually running it. She also designed and decorated the committee's floats for the annual Rally parade for many years.
She co-founded Music on the Lawn in 1997 and for 17 summers she worked each week providing and selling refreshments, and helped organize fundraisers on its behalf during the rest of the year.
Pat worked tirelessly on her 50th Class Reunion celebration for the Class of 1960. She volunteered and helped organize the Wellsville Bi-Centennial celebration in 2007. She was happy to play Mrs. Santa Claus in the village's first modern day Christmas Parade. She also delivered Meals on Wheels to area residents.
On Oct. 30, 2003 she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Baker, who predeceased her in December 2016.
In her later years, Gramma Pat enjoyed and proudly attended her great grandson Ty's baseball games and tournaments and her great-granddaughter Raegan's softball games.
Pat is survived by four children, her daughter Michele of Wellsville; sons, John (Suzanne) Seaver of Covelo, Calif., Ross (Deborah Ramsey) Seaver of Wellsville and Greg Pratt of Wellsville; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Seaver, Heather Vogel, Jes Seaver, April House, Bobbi Wilber and Jake Seaver, Skylar and Chandler Pratt, Douglas Cook, Cody and Samantha (Hanbach) Pratt; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathryn Ross and several cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, a son, Keith R. Pratt, and her husband Ron.
Pat will be remembered as a cheerful person, who was always ready to lend a helping hand and who never turned anyone away from her door or hesitated to speak her mind.
A service in memory of her life will be held at the convenience of the family at a date and time to be announced.
Memorials in the name of Patricia Pratt/Baker should be directed to Allegany County Cancer Services, 100 South Highland, Wellsville, N.Y., 14895, to Music on the Lawn or to a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019