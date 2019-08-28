|
|
HORNELL - Patricia Ann Bates (Granny), 84, of 199 East Ave., Hornell, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 surrounded by her children at Strong Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
Born in Elba, N.Y. on Sept. 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Florence (Fay) Hicks.
Patricia was a graduate of Trumansburg High Schools class of 1951 and later graduated from the Catherine McAuley School of Nursing in Batavia, N.Y.
Patricia went on to work as a nurse at St. Jerome Hospital, the Batavia Nursing home and the V.A. in Batavia. Upon moving to the Arkport area in 1976, she worked at the V.A hospital in Bath, N.Y.
In 1981 she moved to Las Vegas, Nev. where she did private home nursing until her retirement in 1992. Patricia returned to the Hornell area in 1996.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, who enjoyed cooking for others, reading, crafting, knitting, sewing, gardening and anything to do with the outdoors.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and William Hicks; and sisters, Norma Jean Butcher, Virginia Bell, Bernal Hertberg; and a son, Patrick Roche.
Surviving are her sons, David (Cheryl) Roche of North Carolina, Michael (Natalie) Roche of North Carolina, Tim (Cheryl) Roche of Las Vegas; and daughters, Cathy (George) Seltzer of Whitney Point, N.Y. and Stacey (Jon) Heary of Friendship, N.Y.; as well as
16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to her Pastor Tony Ross who gave Granny such comfort and peace during the past several years and also her health care team and providers, Dr. Adrian Ashdown ( Primary Care), Dr. John Halpenny (Orthopdeic), Dr. Thomas Steuver (Cardiologist), Giles Churchman (physical therapist), and her health care assistants, Colleen Remchuk, Norah Flanagan, and so many more who provided her with excellent medical care and compassion during the past 20 plus years.
Per Granny's request there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at the Main Place in Hornell, from noon-4 p.m. Relatives, friends and providers are welcome to attend. Burial will be held in private.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019