WELLSVILLE/HORNELL - Patricia "Pat" Carroll Parsons, 56, of Wellsville, formerly of Hornell, a daughter of Donna Carroll and the late Rev. Douglas Carroll, passed away early Saturday morning (Oct. 24, 2020) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
