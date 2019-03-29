|
ROCHESTER - Patricia Haynes, formerly of Hornell, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at age 77.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rodney Haynes.
She is survived by her children, Christine (Robert) Catone, April (Jeff) Loncao of Arizona, Michele (Eugene) Martone; grandchildren, Monica Yanda (Robert Spengler), Megan (James) Heerkens, T.J. and Elizabeth Loncao, Christopher Glover; great-granddaughter, Zoey Heerkens; sister, Linda Friend of Ohio; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Patricia worked for the Hornell Pubic Library and Summit Federal Credit Union.
Friends may call Monday, April 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the DiPonzio Funeral Home, Inc., 219 Spencerport Road, Gates, where her funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620 in her memory. www.diponziofh.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019