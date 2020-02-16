|
TROUPSBURG, N.Y. - Patricia K. Welch, 73, of Coover Hollow Road, Troupsburg, passed away at home on Friday morning (Feb. 14, 2020) in the company of loving family.
Pat was born in Farmington Township, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1946, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys Bollen Carr. She was a 1964 graduate of Osceola Schools.
Pat married James E. Welch on April 5, 1974 at the Westfield, Pa. United Methodist Church. They operated their farm together in Troupsburg until Jim's passing on May 21, 2008.
Pat was a good Christian woman who loved her family unconditionally. She loved her farm, her cows and the task of milking her cows. Her favorite was a Jersey named Squirt. She and her family had tapped maples on their farm for years and produced very high quality maple syrup which was marketed throughout the country.
Besides her husband Jim, Pat was preceded in death by her sons, Timothy VanDusen on April 19, 1977 and Michael Welch on Sept. 16, 2019; and her sisters, Yvonne Wade and Beverly Jellif.
Surviving Pat are her sons and daughters in law, James and Dawn VanDusen of Sevierville, Tenn., Joseph and Jillian Welch of East Bethany, N.Y., Todd and Tina Welch of Woodhull and Julie Welch of Troupsburg; her grandchildren, Timothy VanDusen (Gabrielle Thompson), Grace Welch, Timothy Welch, Daisy Welch, Cole Welch, Trinity Welch and Coral Welch; her great-granddaughter, Amarra VanDusen; her sister, Charlene Phelps; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the Open Door Baptist Church, 2585 State Route 417, Greenwood, N.Y. Funeral services will be held there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Walker officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, N.Y.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.
Any cards of sympathy can be sent c/o Joe Welch, 5722 Ellicott St. Road, East Bethany, N.Y. 14054.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020