|
|
BEAUFORT, SC - Patricia Wilson Halsey Teal passed away peacefully at her home on March 6, 2020.
Born January 24, 1941 to the late Donald and Helen Wilson, she attended Wellsville schools until she married the late Clarence Halsey in 1957. Together they raised their three surviving children in Andover, NY; Brian (Tara) Halsey of Belair, MD, Cindy Halsey of Beaufort, SC and Cheri (Brian) Gavin of Greenwood, NY.
Pat spent many years as a sales clerk in Andover and later in Indialantic, FL. She moved to Beaufort, SC in 2012 to be closer to family.
Blessed with seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, she is also survived by her aunt Betty Graves of Boiling Springs, PA, her sister Gloria Payne of Fredericksburg, VA and one niece.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11th at Anderson Funeral home in Beaufort, SC. At her request, Memorials may be made to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association. Guests will be received at the home of Cindy Halsey following the service.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020